This New Disneyland Dessert Combines Two Of Your Favorite Sweet Treats

When it comes to making new foods, it seems like Disneyland has its work cut out for it. Think about it, the culinary minds in charge of creating new treats have to make something so special that it will seem just as exciting as the rides and characters the visitors came to see. That means each snack has to be tasty and Instagram-worthy in order to draw people in. Perhaps that's why when Disneyland knows it has something that works, it just goes off of that original idea. One of the theme park's newest sweet treats is a good example of that tactic. It's called the Matterhorn Macaroon Doughnut, and it takes inspiration from a very iconic cookie.