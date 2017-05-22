This New Disneyland Dessert Combines Two Of Your Favorite Sweet Treats

When it comes to making new foods, it seems like Disneyland has its work cut out for it. Think about it, the culinary minds in charge of creating new treats have to make something so special that it will seem just as exciting as the rides and characters the visitors came to see. That means each snack has to be tasty and Instagram-worthy in order to draw people in. Perhaps that's why when Disneyland knows it has something that works, it just goes off of that original idea. One of the theme park's newest sweet treats is a good example of that tactic. It's called the Matterhorn Macaroon Doughnut, and it takes inspiration from a very iconic cookie.
Disneyland lovers are surely already familiar with one of the park's most well-known treats, the Matterhorn Macaroon. It's a coconut macaroon designed to look like the famous Matterhorn Bobsled ride. The top of the mountain-shaped cookie is dipped in white chocolate and sprinkled with sugar that resembles freshly fallen snow. It's a must-eat item that just been elevated by combining it with another popular dessert.
Disneyland recently started selling Matterhorn Macaroon Doughnuts. According to HelloGiggle, this next-level dessert is made up of a full-sized doughnut that's topped with icing, shredded coconut, and a caramel drizzle. Then several small versions of the popular Matterhorn Macaroon are placed on top of all that. And, based on all the photos that have already made their way onto social media, we think the Matterhorn Macaroon Doughnut definitely checks off that last box of being Instagram-worthy.
The Matterhorn Macaroon Doughnut is available at the Coffee Cart on Main Street right between Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and Frontierland. And, HelloGiggles reports that each one costs $6, which is pretty good for two desserts in one. The Coffee Cart is known for switching up its specialty doughnuts pretty regularly, so we're sure this one won't be around for long. Excuse us while we bobsled down to Disneyland to pick up a few.
