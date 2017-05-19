You HAVE To Take Advantage Of This Weekend Whole Foods Deal

If you watched this season of Master of None, you know that Dev’s “Going to Whole Foods, want me to pick you up anything?” is the ultimate dating app pickup line. As he explained in the show, his line really stands out among all the feeble "heys" and "sups." We’re sure there probably is some truth to his theory, but we think the real genius lies in the fact that he’s offering a beyond convenient way to get some groceries. If you’ve ever fought through crowds of people at Whole Foods on a Saturday, or walked home over ten blocks with heavy shopping bags, you know this offer is a true gift. Unfortunately, we can't guarantee that someone will send you a Tinder message with that offer at some point over the weekend, but it doesn't even matter because Whole Foods is offering its own exciting deal that is just as good.