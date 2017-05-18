This Old School Ice Cream Brand Just Released TWO Non-Dairy Flavors

In the same way that our grandparents refuse to get a smartphone or eat anything rainbow colored with sparkly sprinkles, we usually don't expect old school brands to change their classic products to fit with the times. But Breyers, an ice cream brand that's been around for over 150 years, is an exception. The brand is giving consumers what they want and what so many of us want these days are non-dairy versions of our favorite ice cream flavors. Even those of us who aren't lactose intolerant aren't turning down more frozen dessert options, and Breyers took notice of this consumer trend. The company just released its first-ever non-dairy line, and it features two flavors. Both are made with almond milk, and both are already in stores nationwide.