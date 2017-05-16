Could This Be The Actress Who's Playing Kellyanne Conway On AHS?

Big news for American Horror Story fans.
As TV Line points out, Ryan Murphy announced on his Instagram page that Leslie Grossman (What I Like About You, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Popular) will be joining the cast of AHS Season 7.
"My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story," Murphy captioned the post. "One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G!"
While there’s no word yet on which role Grossman be playing, we can’t help but wonder if she’ll take on the role of Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor who allegedly told Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinkski and Joe Scarborough that she felt she’d "need to take a shower" after speaking on behalf of President Donald Trump.
Advertisement
The latest AHS installment will be based on the 2016 presidential election, which, if you ask us, will provide plenty of cringeworthy material for Murphy and his cast to work with on set.
And, if Murphy’s Instagram post is any indication, the new season is sure to make our skin crawl.
Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter wrote that AHS Season 7 will "use Trump and Clinton as the characters who will be kicking off the season," and teased that actress Sarah Paulson may be interested in portraying Trump.
Murphy elaborated his hopes for the show to E! when he said: "[The show is about] what happened on [election] night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. [AHS] is always so fun when it's about the zeitgeist and what we're doing now."
Grossman joins previously announced stars Billie Lourd (Scream Queens, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and Billy Eichner (Billy On The Street, Catastrophe). AHS regulars Paulson and Evan Peters will also return.
Advertisement