A Marshmallow Café Is Opening This Summer

Fans of sweets and one-of-a-kind dessert experiences should look into a jaunt to Chicago soon. Why? In a land of cupcakes, donuts, and sweet-tooth satisfying snack mashups, a brand-new concept is coming that'll make dessert devotees drool: a marshmallow café.
Delish reports that the Windy City is going to be home to XO Marshmallow, the world's very first marshmallow-centric dessert spot.
After getting funding via Kickstarter, co-founders Lindzi Shanks and Kathryn Connor will be opening the doors this June. The Rogers Park spot will be half espresso bar and half marshmallow heaven. There'll be a retail component, too, so that means marshmallows to go — and we're all for that.
Advertisement
According to Delish, the menu will include "a number of marshmallow-based treats baked fresh, including s'mores, taco s'mores, marshmallow pops and toasted marshmallow lattes."
"Our offerings will be expanding from just marshmallows and mars'halos to s'mores, crispy treats, whoopie pies, toasted marshmallow lattes, to name a few," Connor and Shanks said in a statement.
The dessert duo already reached their first Kickstarter goal, but they're hoping to hit the second milestone of $10,000. If donors decide to be extra generous, the two will add a passionfruit-flavored marshmallow to the menu.
Connor and Shanks are no strangers to hustling, either: Dessert may seem like it's all good fun, but the two have been working hard to establish XO Marshmallow. The concept started in 2016 as an online store to buy sweets, but the pair won RedEye's third annual Big Idea Awards, which honors Chicago entrepreneurs and came with $1,000 and a mentorship from the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.
So while the duo may churn out sweets on the regular, they're all about promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, too. We'll raise a mug of marshmallow-laden cocoa to that.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement