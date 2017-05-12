Here's Where Moms Can Eat For Free This Mother's Day

Mothers, they do a lot of work that they don't get paid for. And Mother's Day is a good chance to at least show hardworking mom's out there that we're grateful for all they do. What better way to tell them thanks for all that work they don't get paid for than by giving them a meal they don't have to pay for.
Many kids will be treating their moms to brunch, lunch, or dinner on Mother's Day this weekend, but if you don't live near your mom or if you're a mom whose kids never have cash, don't worry about it. There are a several spots moms can go this Mother's Day for well-deserved freebies. Although, you might get more brownie points for making brunch.
Beef 'O' Brady's: Here, mother's can get a $10 dinner for free. That might not sound like a lot, but you can actually get a lot for ten bucks at this chain.
Hooter's: We know it sounds weird, but moms are getting free entrees at participating Hooter's locations this Mother's Day, and a coupon for their next visit, which will be good through June 9.
Macaroni Grill: Mom's will get coupons for a free appetizer if they dine at this chain at any point over Mother's day weekend. The coupon will be redeemable through the end of May.
Ruth's Chris: Ruth's Chris is giving out $25 gift cards to every mother who dines at the steakhouse on Mother's Day. The gift card, which must be used with the purchase of an entree, is good through July 2.
TCBY: All mom's will get a totally free frozen yogurt treat this Mother's Day at TCBY. Find your nearest location here.
The Melting Pot: Parties of four or more with mom's present will get free "MOMosa" drinks at select locations of the fondue chain this Mother's Day. Also, for the chance to win a $100 Melting Pot gift card, share your favorite memory of spoiling your mom in the comments section of the chain's recent Facebook post. The Melting Pot will randomly select a winner on Monday.
Wienerschnitzel: Show proof of "mom-bership" at Wienerschnitzel this Mother's Day to get a free chili dog, a small order of French fries, and small soda.
