Disney Lattes Are The Latest Beverages That Are Almost Too Cute To Drink

According to all those Disney movies we watched as kids, a lot of magical things happen when you’re asleep. You know like Cinderella said, “a dream is a wish your heart makes when you’re fast asleep.” And falling into a deep sleep is how both Snow White and Sleeping Beauty got their baes to commit. Well, don't worry, in real like, sweet stuff doesn't just happen when you're conked out. Especially now that a Korean coffee artist named Kangbin Lee has come up with a way to keep that Disney magic going right when you wake up in the morning. He's doing it with Disney-inspired foam art.
Lee draws the most incredible images on the foamy surfaces of coffee. He identifies his unique and impressive form of creative expression as Creamart. According to BuzzFeed, it started as a way to “find amazing and delicate new flavors of coffee” and has really taken off. Thanks to Instagram, people all over the world are obsessed with his colorful coffee designs, and Lee now even teaches Creamart classes.
Every Creamart image on Kangbin Lee’s Instagram account has us wishing we could take a class from this creative genius, but the ones that stand out the most feature our favorite Disney characters. Aladdin and Jasmine, Bambi, or Stitch rendered in colored foam is something we never thought we’d see, and that might be why it feels so magical. Here are a few of our favorite Disney Creamart creations from Lee's Instagram.
Of course, it’s not only Disney lovers who will be wowed by Lee’s lattes. He also makes 3D cherry blossoms with popcorn, paints portraits of people’s dogs, and pours rainbows from pitchers of steamed milk. Oh, and he even took the unicorn latte concept to a more literal level. Check it out:
Kangbin Lee's Disney-inspired magic is the kind you can only experience if you're eyes are wide open. So, forget what Snow White taught you and wake up. The lattes will help with this.
