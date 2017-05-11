Remember those tiny heart-shaped lockets everyone had as a teenager? Remember how ridiculously tiny they are and how even when you cut up a picture of your significant other so small that they were basically bald, the picture still didn't fit?
That's the struggle 17-year-old Alexis Semmel was feeling when she ordered a new locket from JcPenny and really wanted to put a picture of her girlfriend, Liz Todd, in it.
"It’s really hard to print a picture that small," Semmel told BuzzFeed. So she just drew one instead.
When she posted a photo of the locket containing her masterpiece to Twitter, the tweet went viral. It has more than 63,000 retweets and more than 200,000 likes as of writing.
I didn't have a pic of my girl to put in my lil locket so I just drew her pic.twitter.com/gNb9Rgh7Vf— alexis (@lexieatsass) May 9, 2017
Little did Semmel know that she kickstarted a new relationship trend. After she posted the photo, people started drawing their own partners and attaching their photos to Semmel's tweet.
@lexieatsass wait why is it the same pic tho? @thalianicoleee pic.twitter.com/rTjWgnWV3P— м (@melinalydiaaa) May 10, 2017
@lexieatsass When it's a distance relationship so she draws you in her daily life pic.twitter.com/EZMYpwANWe— haayA☾ #FatimaStan (@haykhyun) May 11, 2017
@lexieatsass Wait my bf did the same thing... he drew us ? pic.twitter.com/Yu6qoj8ih2— YAM (@flarissa_mores) May 10, 2017
@lexieatsass I got my girl in my wallet as well ? pic.twitter.com/cc3Fbr8bEN— Christian (@ChhristianPB) May 9, 2017
@lexieatsass @_Elllaaaa I got mine as a lock screen pic.twitter.com/oWX715ic7v— Sir Guap#cartiseason (@ChikoGuap) May 10, 2017
Even those who didn't jump on the draw-your-S.O. trend — or are maybe too single to participate — saw the deep love in Semmel's "photo."
"This is so fucking cute I'm gonna die," one commenter wrote. And we have to agree. What makes the story even more adorable is the fact that Semmel texted the picture to Todd, who's name for her in her phone is "wife," at least according to the photo BuzzFeed posted.
Clearly, she appreciated the drawing.
"She did so good," Todd told BuzzFeed. “She did good on my hair and my face. I always have a straight face."
So, even if this newfound trend doesn't stick, we're pretty sure Semmel and Todd will. These two are clearly deeply in love.
she's truly a blessing everyday ?#postyourqueen pic.twitter.com/xS2ojQRaOo— alexis (@lexieatsass) February 13, 2017
