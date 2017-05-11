The flames between 13 Reasons Why actors Miles Heizer and Brandon Flynn just got fanned. The duo, who play Alex and Justin on the Netflix show, were spotted kissing the short film Home Movies. For people who think the two actors are dating, this is basically Christmas morning.
While a rep for Heizer told Page Six that the story of them dating is "a false report," that doesn't stop the internet from hoping that it could one day be a reality, and Home Movies gives us a little taste of what would be.
The short film, directed by Kevin Rios, won an honorable mention for the Audience Award at Outfest's Fusion Film Festival — a festival all about promoting and showcasing the work of the LGBT community as well as people of color. Home Movies is shot on handheld cameras and features clips of gay couples and friends alongside narration from the subjects, juxtaposed with old audio about the "dangers" of homosexuality. It's pretty effective, and not just because our favorite 13 Reasons Why characters share a quick smooch.
While the film was posted two months ago, fans of Heizer and Flynn just stumbled across it, and they're pretty much losing it.
"THIS SHORT FILM CALLED ,,HOME MOVIES'' THAT HAS BRANDON FLYNN AND MILES HEIZER IN IT IS ONE OF THE PUREST THINGS I'VE SEEN IN A WHILE," one fan shouted on Twitter.
"BRANDON FLYNN AND MILES HEIZER KISSING WHAT A BLESSING," another fan tweeted, also shouting.
"BRANDON AND MILES ARE SO CUTE MY HEART MY POOR GAY HEART," a third fan exclaimed.
Clearly, this is something worth yelling about.
Whether or not the two are really dating — which, let's remember, a rep says they're not — it's great to see the two actors working together on another project, especially one about such an important issue. Watch the full short below!
