Another Trump Kid Is Moving To D.C. Very Soon

Another one of President Trump's kids is heading to Washington D.C., this time for law school. The commander-in-chief's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, plans to move to Washington in the fall to attend Georgetown University Law School.
Tiffany hasn't said anything about her school choice, but her brother, Eric, told the Associated Press his sister would attend Georgetown, where he went to undergrad.
"Georgetown is an incredible school that has played a big role in my personal and professional development," Eric Trump told The AP on Monday. "I am so proud of Tiffany and all that she has accomplished. She is an amazing young woman, a great sister, and has a remarkable future ahead of her."
Tiffany, 23, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2016, majoring in sociology with a concentration in law. She toured some of the most elite law schools in the country — including Harvard, Columbia, and New York University — before settling on Georgetown. According to U.S. News & World Report, Georgetown is the 15th best law school in the country (tied with UCLA).
Studying law is a big jump from Tiffany's past interests, most notably when she released a heavily auto-tuned song, “Like a Bird (feat. Sprite & Logic)," when she was 17.
Although she's largely remained out of the spotlight compared to her older siblings, her attendance at the opening of a Trump hotel in Vancouver sparked questions about whether or not she would join the family business. At the time, her brother Eric said, "Tiffany, soon to be within the organization, always great to have you with us." So it's possible she'll join the Trump Organization after finishing her law degree.
In any case, Tiffany will soon be within a few miles of the White House, where both her father and older sister work. First Lady Melania and 11-year-old Barron also plan to make the move from New York City to D.C. this summer, so most of the family will be in the capital city together.
