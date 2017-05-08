We hopped on board the mason jar meal train a long time ago because it’s a cute and convenient, and it makes food prep feel doable even for people who always forget to pack their lunches. Now, it looks like restaurateurs are catching on to the trend and putting their own new spin on it. According to Eater, Phil Winser, the mind behind a popular Lower East Side restaurant called The Fat Radish, has teamed up with a former Burger King exec Felipe Hallot, and together they started a new fast food company called TYME.
TYME, which will begin delivering only in New York this week, is a totally new take on fast food. The company is hoping to shake things up from your usual fast food experience by using high quality ingredients and focusing on four important factors: taste, convenience, speed, and affordability. TYME will offer eight different dishes all of which come in plastic recyclable containers that are reminiscent of mason jar meals because you can see the food's colorful layers through the packaging. TYME’s single servings feature four to six layers of different healthy foods (each is a combo of grains, vegetables, and legumes) that come together to form one very Instagrammable meal. Eater reports that each container was created by Fat Radish’s former chef, Nicholas Wilber, so chances are they taste great, too.
If you're a busy New Yorker looking to get in on the action, TYME is currently available for delivery or for purchase at Gansevoort Market, and each container retails for $10. It's also important to note that there are no customizable meal options, at least for now.
If you don't have time on a Sunday to prep your lunches for the week, or don't have a chance to throw something together after work for the next day — which we totally get — paying $10 for a truly healthy meal you can throw in your purse while on-the-go might be a great option. Plus, you can get one dollar off your next meal by returning the plastic container.
