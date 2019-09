Liam Neeson Showed Up To This Random Sandwich Shop For Free Food

BuzzFeed News reports that Liam Neeson has been in the Vancouver-area filming a movie called Hard Power, which is set to be released in 2018. Apparently folks in the area had heard rumors that the actor was around, so a few hardcore fans that worked at Big Star Sandwich Company concocted a plan to get his to pay them a visit. Though they weren’t at all convinced it would actually work, a few members of the Big Star staff wrote two messages on the sandwich board outside the shop. One side simply read, “Liam Neeson eats here for free, and the other said, “Come in and get TAKEN away by our sandwiches,” a reference to one of the actor’s most well-known films. They wrote the messages in the morning, and Neeson showed up in the afternoon. On the one hand we’re surprised because he’s super famous. On the other hand, who has ever turned down free food?