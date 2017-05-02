It seems like it has become sort of a unspoken rule that you’ve only truly made it once you’ve found a celebrity chef BFF or at least a well-known chef that will occasionally pose for Instagram photos with you — true friendships are hard to come by in Hollywood. David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay go way, way back, while Taylor Swift has never missed an opportunity to share pics of herself with Ina Garten. It appears that the newest member to this exclusive club is John Krasinski, who has been spending a lot of time with Mario Batali lately.
Advertisement
Today, Eater included this line in its daily food news roundup: "Are Mario Batali and actor John Kraskinski Hollywood’s newest BFFs? Looks like yes." The post then linked out to some photographic evidence. The first photo, posted by Batali, shows Kraskinski chatting animatedly with Massimo Bottura, another famous chef. There's plenty of white wine glasses and half-empty plates in the photo, and it's geotagged to Babbo Ristorante & Enoteca, one of Mario's New York City restaurants.
Just one day later, Batali followed up the post with another photo. This one featured Batali, his son, and John Krasinski dinning at Otto Enoteca & Pizzeria. It is simply captioned, "Bro lunch."
Did these guys have a bro slumber party so they could continue the good eats into the next day? If so, that sounds awesome, and we're really jealous of this friendship.
We did some digging, and it turns out this two-day food fest wasn't the first time John Krasinski and Mario Batali have spent time together. In a Instagram photo from December 2015, Krasinski posed with his wife Emily Blunt around a table with Mario. Justin Theroux and Liv Tyler were also there. This caption read, "Now THIS is a Friday night! Thank Mr Mario Batali!" Okay, clearly John Krasinski "made it" a long time ago.
Advertisement