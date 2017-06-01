What To Expect From Megyn Kelly's Upcoming Vladimir Putin Interview

Update: Megyn Kelly announced she'll have a one-on-one interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will air on NBC this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. On Thursday, she said on the Today show that she'll have the opportunity to ask him about allegations that Russia interfered in the U.S. election last year.
This story was originally published on May 2, 2017.
Soon, America will get a deeper look into the mind and politics of Vladimir Putin. The Russian president occasionally grants interviews to the American media, but not very often, so it's interesting that we'll see two interviews with Putin next month. Regardless of how you feel about the Russian leader, he's a complicated, mysterious, and powerful player in global politics. Any insight into how he thinks or operates is sure to be fascinating.
One of these interviews will be with Megyn Kelly, who recently started her new gig at NBC. Page Six reports Kelly will travel to Russia for the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June 1 to 3.
An NBC spokesperson told Page Six Kelly will moderate a session of the Russian conference on stage with President Putin, the exact time and date of which will be announced later. They also revealed the conversation will "cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security, and the impact of rising military tensions."
Then, Showtime will air a four-part interview special between filmmaker Oliver Stone and Putin. Simply titled The Putin Interviews, each episode will be one hour long, and the first will air June 12. In a tweet announcing the series Monday, Showtime said, "No topic is off limits."
No topic is off limits. The Putin Interviews, a revealing series of interviews between @TheOliverStone & Putin premieres 6/12. #Showtime pic.twitter.com/DUdiswypd0— Showtime Doc Films (@SHO_Docs) May 1, 2017
Oliver told The Sydney Morning Herald, "It's not a documentary as much as a question and answer session. Mr. Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and in so far as the United States has declared him an enemy – a great enemy – I think it's very important we hear what he has to say."
He was, of course, referring to the U.S. investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. In the promotional video Showtime tweeted, Stone asks Putin flat out, "Why did Russia hack the election?" Putin laughs in response. (On Tuesday, Putin said in a news conference that Russia didn't interfere in the U.S. election.)
On top of hacking, Stone's documentary will also touch on Putin's relationship with U.S. presidents and Edward Snowden.
Obviously, both these interviews will be must-see TV moments.
