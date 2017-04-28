Maria, a Colorado high school senior, had been intending to go to the prom this year with her boyfriend, until he broke up with her a week shy of the event. However, he was still planning to go to prom — with a different girl — and got in touch with Maria to ask her to refund the $95 he had already spent on their prom expenses.
She did give him the money back — just in the smallest, and probably most inconvenient increments possible.
Maria told BuzzFeed that she and her friends were brainstorming "petty" ways to get back at her ex without actually hurting him.
"Guys, let's do something funny, let's mess with him," she recalled telling them.
It seems to us like she found the perfect idea: giving him back every single cent of that $95, in pennies.
My ex of 11 months dumped me a week before prom and he asked for his money back to go to another prom #pennyasfuck#boyfriendoftheyear pic.twitter.com/entOpgVezE— mmmmmmaria (@panchal_maria) April 27, 2017
Maria posted photos of the penny jars to Twitter, along with screencaps of his text as well as how she found out about why he wanted the money back. She also included a photo of the note she wrote him that read, "Here's every cent of your $95. Have fun at prom :)."
"My ex of 11 months dumped me a week before prom and he asked for his money back to go to another prom," she explained in her caption.
She also told Mashable that her ex posted a photo of the jars to his own Twitter account, calling her "a crazy ass ex" and even posting a photo of the girl he's going to prom with.
But if we're going by Twitter reactions, Maria is clearly winning — her tweet blew up, with over 6,000 retweets and 16,000 likes at the time of writing, as other Twitter users hailed her the queen of pettiness.
@panchal_maria @evelynvwoodsen Hello. I'm from the Petty Foundation. Just passing thru. Here's your ✅ for next level Pettiness. Good day Miss.— B.J. Wineglass (@TheGimp420) April 28, 2017
And you needn't be too worried about Maria's prom plans — she told BuzzFeed that one of her best guy friends asked her to prom, complete with a cute "prom-posal."
