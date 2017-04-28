There's A Pizza Out There That's Made With 101 Different Cheeses & We Have To Try It

So this dairy-packed pie would be the only choice for a last meal before swearing off cheese, which is why we feel terrible telling you that this was a one-time thing. Scottie Riviera, the Scottie of Scottie's Pizza Parlor, came up with this cheesy treat in honor of Portland's Pizza Week, which is now over. As you can imagine, it's a gigantic undertaking to make a pizza like this, so it would probably be impossible to keep this pie on the menu all the time. However, the folks over at Scottie's Pizza Parlor clearly hold cheese in as high regard as we do, so perhaps if you came to them begging for a slice of the Centouno Formaggio, they just might oblige.