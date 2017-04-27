Though most of us know that pregnancy undoubtedly comes with a lot of change — much of it physical — it can still be difficult to wrap our heads around all the things happening with our bodies.
Model Tess Holliday has admitted to struggling with her postpartum body before — but that's not going to stop her from celebrating it.
On Wednesday, Holliday posted a new mirror selfie to her Instagram page, along with a caption that says it all: "Belly love #postpartumbody #stillfat"
Last year, Holliday opened up about adjusting to the changes her body went through during pregnancy.
Advertisement
"Each day feels like a battle to learn how to love my body postpartum," she wrote at the time. "I was fat before, I carried a healthy baby, & guess what, still fat... & THATS OKAY. I have no New Years resolution to lose weight, but only to work on learning my new body & loving & nurturing it."
Holliday's healthy outlook is refreshing in a society where new moms often are pressured to "bounce back" — while there's nothing wrong with working out after childbirth if that's what you want, there's no doubt that women are often expected to bow to other people's standards.
But as Holliday wrote back in December, quieting that pressure isn't always easy — but it is worthwhile.
"That's what I will do, take it day by day," she wrote. It's a journey, not a race.. & a beautiful one at that."
Advertisement