Hip hip hooray, we can all get a free ice cream cones today! That's right, our weeks just got a whole lot sweeter thanks to Carvel. Starting this afternoon, Carvel locations across America will be giving out free cones to every customer as a way to kick off ice cream season. If you're anything like us, you're going to plan your whole day around getting your hands on a free cone, so here's everything you need to know about this very special event.
Carvel's Free Cone Day officially begins at 3 p.m. and lasts all the way until 8 p.m. Stop by a participating shop location during this time, and you'll be treated to a junior cone of fresh soft serve. This year, we get to chose from three flavors: vanilla, chocolate, or Carvel's brand new Cookie Butter. In case you hadn't heard, Carvel is currently offering a limited-time flavor that's inspired by spreadable Lotus Biscoff. We think today might be the perfect time to try it, although we've also never gone wrong sticking with classic vanilla or chocolate.
Free Cone Day is Thursday, April 27 from 3p-8p. Get a free junior soft serve cone, including our Cookie Butter flavor with @BiscoffCookies! pic.twitter.com/90mFaeceb8— Carvel Ice Cream (@CarvelIceCream) April 18, 2017
In a recent press release, Carvel's president Scott Colwell explained what this day is all about. He said, "Free Cone Day is much more than just a 'freebie' day. Not only is it the official start of ice cream season, but it's a special day for us to show genuine gratitude to our loyal guests while coming together to raise funds for a very worthy cause." That worthy cause he's talking about is The American Red Cross. While you're getting your free cone, you can also pick up a coupon book for just $1. 100% of the proceeds will be go to the American Red Cross, and you'll get a book full of over $20 in Carvel savings. So really this day is a win for everybody.
