Katy Perry Set To Perform On SNL's Season Finale

Saturday Night Live has enjoyed its highest-rated season in two decades, but all good things must come to an end (well, technically a summer hiatus). Luckily, the May 20 season finale has a killer musical guest: Katy Perry.
The episode will be hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and, in case you missed it, the final four episodes of SNL will air live on both the east and west coast for the first time in history.
Perry, who released a new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” in February, has teased an upcoming project through her frequent use of cherry emojis and the inclusion of a recipe for “The World’s Best Cherry Pie” in a recent fan newsletter. It’s been rumored that her new song will be titled "Bon Appétit,” so perhaps she’ll debut the tune live on TV.
Advertisement
You won’t want to miss the May 13 episode, either — Haim will join host Melissa McCarthy for an evening that’s sure to include amazing music and a Sean Spicer impression that never gets old.
The season finale will mark Katy Perry’s fourth appearance on Saturday Night Live. She was a musical guest in 2010 and 2013, and hosted an episode in 2011. Hopefully, she’ll appear in at least one skit in the season finale — Perry has previously shown off her acting chops with impressions of Christina Aguilera, Pippa Middleton, and Florence Welch.
With any luck, we’ll get to hear Perry’s sweet new single in just a few short weeks.
Advertisement