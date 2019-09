The Newest Version Of Alexa Is A Lot Like Cher's Closet In Clueless

Alexa, a.k.a. the magical voice-command-activated, life-simplifying device otherwise known as the Amazon Echo, hasn't been able to do all that much in terms of fashion assists — yet. She can check the weather for you (though, consider yourself forewarned, her forecasts can be vague at best and straight-up "WTF, Alexa?!"-eliciting wrong at worst). And, yes, she's been able to immediately order you some new skivvies with a simple ask — or, if you're an enterprising six-year-old in the market for a dollhouse and cookies, you can ask for that, too. But the latest addition to the ever-expanding family of Amazon Echo devices could be a game-changer for your closet.