These Side-By-Side Photos Make A Powerful Point About Indulging Yourself

Self care ?? If I flex really hard and am in great lighting I have 3/4ths of an ab ? As I've been on holiday, I've been eating everything I've wanted because I visited a new country and found so much delicious new vegan food to try! I didn't want to restrict myself from eating these foods because I don't get these kinds of foods here in South Africa so obviously I had to enjoy it while I could!! I regret nothing, even though I have gained a bit of fat and have been breaking out on my face! But since I'm back in South Africa now I've decided to indulge in a bit of self care to get myself back into a positive and healthy way of living. Today I've already done my eyebrows, put on a face mask and made myself feel all dolled up by putting on a bit of red lipstick ☺️ Also I'm gonna get back into my usual workout routine and eating a lot healthier than I used to. This doesn't mean I'm going to fully cut out junk food, I'm just going to eat more intuitively! If you're also going through fat gain and feeling sluggish due to a bit of overeating of junk food, please don't beat yourself up. That's the last thing you need! Just stay positive, keep loving your body, and practice self love so that you can start making your body feel better! Whether that's eating healthier, working out or just throwing on a face mask and taking a bit of me time ☺️ you never need to feel bad about fat gain, it's a thing that happens to everyone and is reversible if that's what you want! ☺️ Just be patient, keep positive and put in the effort! I hope you all have a lovely Monday and a great start to the week! ?☀️

