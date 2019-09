These Hash Browns Were Recalled For The Strangest Reason

A few days ago, McCain Foods USA, Inc. announced a voluntary recall of its frozen hash brown products. According to the announcement , the reason for the recall was that they may be contaminated with "extraneous golf ball materials." Weird, right? You may be wondering how in the world golf balls got into the mix. We were certainly curious. The company explained that golf balls may have accidentally been picked up with the potatoes while they were being harvested. So perhaps the potato field was located near a golf course, and golfers had mistakenly hit their balls into the field. And, maybe someone wasn't paying attention while the potatoes were being dug up and some golf balls made their way into the mix, too. It's an odd scene to imagine.