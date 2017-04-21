Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Good moms are basically superheroes to their kids, especially when they're young. But moms of kids with serious illnesses show the kind of strength even a superhero might not have.
This is clear in a video put out by the SickKids hospital in honor of Mother's Day (May 14), which shows what it's like to be the mother of a sick kid.
Advertisement
The video follows several moms as they try to pull themselves together and put on a brave face for their kids.
"SickKids moms don’t give in, and they don’t give up. No matter the battle, they put on their game face to stay strong for their kids," the website for SickKids says about the video.
It's clear through the first half of the video, though, that putting on their game face is a struggle, probably every day. One mom tries to hold her tears back in her daughter's hospital bathroom, another sinks down the wall in the laundry room, and yet another stops mid-run and bursts into tears.
"This Mother's Day, help a SickKids mom stay strong," the video says. And we're reminded that while Mother's Day is a joyful occasion for most, it's another reminder for these moms that their children could be missing out on the childhoods most other kids get to have, including celebrating Mother's Day at home.
Advertisement