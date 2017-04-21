"A man thought he found drugs in his wifes purse & contacted us. He was happy to learn that the items were just a broken cocktail umbrella."
A man thought he found drugs in his wifes purse & contacted us. He was happy to learn that the items were just a broken cocktail umbrella. pic.twitter.com/Yx5erLtzP0— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 2, 2017
@pigwigeon1 No we had to Google a picture of what a cocktail umbrella looks like not broken into pieces.— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 3, 2017
@wyomingpd Dawg, on your wife? That's a instant L pic.twitter.com/u8wrm9nDy2— ♐*Rogue* (@tHeONicK) April 21, 2017
@tHeONicK @wyomingpd Yo, dukes:— Bla'Challa Boo Boo (@blackybooboo) April 21, 2017
1st L: going into her purse
2nd L: can't figure out 2 piece cocktail umbrella puzzle
3rd L: snitching on your damn wife
Issa TKL
@wyomingpd What a snitch. He should have spoken with her, not treat her like a suspected criminal.— Junji Hirata (@ShamanXII) April 21, 2017
@wyomingpd He was tryna set her up like the episode of the office when Mike hid the $300 basil leafs he thought was weed in Toby's desk— CarmeloBANDSthony (@GooseTheVillain) April 21, 2017
We wish him the best of luck in telling this story to his wife.— Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 2, 2017
Bring roses and a card to make things easier, my friend. #GoodLuck https://t.co/UdyemF5QpC