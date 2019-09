These Photoshopped Eggplant Images Will Have You Laughing Into The Weekend

We've always been too busy slicing, sweating, and piling parmesan onto our eggplants to notice that the nightshade vegetable actually looks an awful lot like Ronald McDonald's friend, Grimace. But, that's why we have Reddit in our lives, to point out totally weird and random things we've never thought about before. This particular comparison came from a recent Reddit photoshop battle, which FoodBeast directed our attention to . In case you're unfamiliar, there's a subreddit called /r/photoshopbattle where users post images and challenge others to transform them using photoshops. The artists comment what they come up with, and Redditors vote on which creation is best. It's awesome and often hilarious. Yesterday, a user named Pidiotpong shared a picture of a very funny-looking eggplant that had two little arms. The veggie looks like it's trying to hug someone. The original poster wrote, "PsBattle: This eggplant with arms, " and the challenge commenced.