Let's face it — many of us have probably made up a fake excuse to get out of doing something with someone, whether it be a friend, family member, or significant other. But this married man looking for a way out of a trip with his online girlfriend probably went a little too far.
According to CNN, police in India arrested a 32-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly sending a hoax email faking an airport hijacking plot to get out of going on a trip with his girlfriend.
Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna allegedly sent an email to authorities pretending to be a woman who overheard six men discuss their plan to hijack planes in the cities of Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai the next day. As a result, security at these airports were beefed up, and investigators were able to track the IP address of the email and found CCTV footage of Krishna at an internet café.
"During the interrogation the accused revealed that he used to chat with his girlfriend who stays at Chennai," a statement on the Hyderabad City Police Facebook page says. "Few days back she proposed a trip to Mumbai & Goa. As he is facing financial problems, he unable to bare expanses for their tour, he requested her to withdraw the trip proposal, but she denied his request, forced him to go to trip to Mumbai & Goa. In this process to cancel the trip, he hatched a plan to make her believe that flights have been cancelled because of High Alert at airports."
Krishna, a travel agent, also created a fake plane ticket for his girlfriend.
"He didn't have the money, but if he canceled because of that, it would have hurt his pride, and his friendship with the girl would've come to an end," B. Limba Reddy, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Hyderabad, said at a press conference. "So, his thinking was that if the flight was to be canceled and it was because of the airport, he wouldn't be at fault."
CNN reports that Krishna was arrested on four charges, including impersonation and providing false information, and could spend five years in prison. Maybe next time he can fake an illness?
