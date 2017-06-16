KFC Is Launching Its New Spicy Chicken Sandwich Into Space — Yes, Really

If you follow KFC on social media, you may have noticed photos teasing the arrival of a new Colonel. Two days ago, the chain posted a photo of an unidentifiable man posing in a spacesuit decorated to look like Colonel Sanders' iconic white double breasted suit. The captions read, "You must have a lot of questions about this. Questions like, 'who is this mysterious space Colonel?' and 'isn’t he hot in that suit?' Yesterday, that photo was followed up with another that was very similar except the helmet was slightly raised so you can see that white goatee. This one said, "Yes, of course he’s hot in that suit. Space suits are no joke. But never mind that. He’s currently focused on something much more important: a mission to launch the Zinger chicken sandwich"