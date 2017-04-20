This Woman Had The Best Reaction To Being Fat-Shamed At The Gym

A reminder to myself that this is no longer me. Not just in size, but in my mindset and strength. Today, I was at the gym with Sophie doing #gracefitguide when a man walked up to me and told me how "proud" he was that I was there. He proceeded to tell me how brave I was for being my size and still coming to the gym. And KEPT talking and had to stop himself from calling me fat. Thank you sir ? he did however use his hands to motion how big I was while saying he himself couldn't imagine coming to the gym while being that big. It doesn't help that this week, I've been super bloated and feeling bigger than usual and down on myself, and then this man just makes me feel like absolute shit. I wish I could say I was like fuck you and kept on with my workout. Instead I just smiled in shock until he left and cried in the bathroom with Sophie. I was hurt, embarrassed, and mortified. If he said this to me at the beginning of my journey, I would never come back to the gym. I was always scared to workout at the gym for this reason. That people would judge me. Everyone is at the gym to better themselves and become healthier so PLEASE refrain from going up to someone and belittling them. I honestly don't think his words came from a good place, I can't explain the way he said it to me. How do you practically call someone fat to their face and think that it's encouraging? I refuse to let this deter me from going to the gym. I've learned to love going to the gym and it's my happy place and it will continue to be. FUCK WHAT ANYONE ELSE THINKS OF ME. I know why I'm there and I know how much progress I've made. K rant over. I can't believe I cried on my insta story but it's raw and real. Anyways I'm off to meal prep!!!! Macros start tomorrow! Thank you everyone for already dming me sweet messages. I'm okay just need a little time to recover ❤️

