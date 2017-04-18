Why This Photo From An NYC Subway Train Is Going Viral

On Easter Sunday, Jackie Summers got on a New York City subway train and found the America he was looking for.
Summers wrote on Facebook that he was on a train when he encountered a couple, and gave up his seat so that they could sit together. Then, that couple scooted over so that a mom could sit down and nurse her baby.
It was already a lovely display of kindness paying it forward, but Summers noted that the encounter was extra special because of the different religions that came into play.
"A Taoist (me) gives up his seat so a Hasidic couple could sit together," he wrote. "They scoot over so a Muslim mother could sit and nurse her baby, on Easter Sunday."
"This is my America: people letting people be people," he added.
For anyone who lives in a diverse city, this might not be such a revolutionary photo — nor should it be. However, it's still nice to appreciate little moments that show us what really can make our country great.
Since Summers shared the photo on Sunday, it has gone viral, with over 36,000 shares at the time of writing. Several Facebook users have commented on how heartwarming such a simple photo can be.
"THIS, is what makes America great and these days I've been struggling to find ways to feel good about America," one user commented. "We, the people...Thank you for restoring a little of my faith in humanity today."
More often than not, riding the subway in NYC involves being packed like sardines with a bunch of strangers in your personal space, which probably isn't most of our ideas of fun. But sometimes, the train can be a pretty great leveler for our humanity.
