I love how people see me in full clothes and comment on how "skinny" I look in them in comparison to these types of photos where the comments I get "you're so brave." (Which I am) ???? But, bravery requires an act of courage. Courage isn't a characteristic we find in ourselves unless we are doing something out of strength, where the odds are stacked against us. You don't tell a Victoria's Secret model that "they're so brave" for showing off their body or someone who is sculpted from a type of athleticism. Bravery requires an acknowledgement of fear, possibility of loss, where chances of failure are high. You don't say "you're so brave" when you walk to the corner store at 10 am. Your chances of survival are pretty high, the likelihood of something bad happening are slim to none. You are safe. An act of bravery requires an acknowledgement of living less safe than before. You commend firefighters for entering into a burning building and saving innocent lives from burning flames, their strength, courage and bravery are revered. I just exist. I don't do anything technically brave. I just sit here, discuss my insecurities and get better at loving myself. It seems pretty simple right? ??? I guess it's not. SEE. ?WEVE MADE OUR BODIES AN UNSAFE PLACE TO EXIST? SAY ? IT ? WITH ? ME ? We've culturally made it UNSAFE TO BE OURSELVES. THAT IS WHY, when I sit crossed legged showing you a body that is underrepresented in our media I get hailed as doing an act of bravery. Because we acknowledge that there may be social failure in this, I may be attacked, I may get hurt JUST BY BEING MYSELF. Can we all just recognize how fucked up that is?! Yo, if being yourself, accepting who you are is an act of bravery what kind of world have we created? #idunnoman #igotinmythoughtslol #beyourownkindofbeautiful #embracethesquish EDIT: we need to make it safer for people to exist in their bodies, black, fat, queer, trans, disabled people need to know they have a right to be themselves. (? via @sophiesahara ??)

A post shared by Kenzie Brenna (@omgkenzieee) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:23am PDT