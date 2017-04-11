As it turns out, Peck's plan was a doomed journey into the sea. Queensland Police explained that after trying to convince the man come back to shore on his own, they were forced to go in after him and drag him out, which you can see in the video below. The aspiring rapper appeared in court yesterday and BuzzFeed News reports that he was charged with stealing and two counts of serious assault of a police officer. He was granted bail, but he won’t be allowed to dine at the Omeros Bros Restaurant ever again. We definitely maintain that what this guy did was wrong, but it sure makes you wonder if a wild stunt like this was all part of an elaborate plan to get 2Pec’s rap career off the ground.