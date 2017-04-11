Reality TV has the unique ability to continually surprise us. What I mean is, when it seems like reality TV couldn't possibly get any stupider and humanity couldn't possibly sink any lower, a new series pops up to take the title of "most WTF" show on TV. Enter Just Tattoo Of Us.
The ridiculous new show, from MTV U.K., features couples, friends, family members and frenemies designing tattoos for each other, as first reported by Buzzfeed. The catch is, you don't get to know what tattoo you're getting until it's all done. And since people are unpredictable and weird, people are choosing out some really shitty ink for each other.
For example, a contestant named Corey (of Geordie Shore, the U.K. spin-off of Jersey Shore), was branded on the butt by his best friend Marc with a familiar face from across the pond. Corey now has Donald Trump's face on his left butt cheek for the rest of his life. (The most disturbing fact is that, to everyone's surprise, Corey actually loves the tattoo, calling Trump "funny" and "a hero.") Look how happy he is!
In return, Corey gave Marc a giant tattoo of a snake on his upper thigh, because... he's afraid of snakes and thought this might help him conquer those fears. Ah, classic BFF movie.
Meanwhile, Geordie Shore star Kyle gets his girlfriend Holly a tattoo of... himself. On her neck. It's terrible. And she was not happy. Holly, on the other hand, designed a nice tattoo commemorating Kyle's grandfather for his ink. This does not seem like a fair trade. Also, dump his ass.
Another contestant, Dan, gave his friend a bizarre cat tattoo on his leg that we don't even know what to say about.
Basically, we're just confused and bewildered. And we can't figure out why on earth people would ever sign up for this show. The chance to get your life ruined for free?! Maybe people need to stark seeking their thrills elsewhere. Weird shit, Britain.
