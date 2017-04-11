For example, a contestant named Corey (of Geordie Shore, the U.K. spin-off of Jersey Shore), was branded on the butt by his best friend Marc with a familiar face from across the pond. Corey now has Donald Trump's face on his left butt cheek for the rest of his life. (The most disturbing fact is that, to everyone's surprise, Corey actually loves the tattoo, calling Trump "funny" and "a hero.") Look how happy he is!