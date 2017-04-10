Do you ever think about how incredible it would be to take something you love and experience it again for the very first time? What if you could watch your favorite movie again for the first time or take another first bite of the dish you love most? While that's not going to happen any time soon, at least we can watch others try out our faves and live through their joy. And, if it’s a baby who’s experiencing that joy, all the better and all the cuter. Recently, Kelly Clarkson posted a video to Instagram that showed her young daughter, River, getting her very first taste of Nutella, and we are so glad the singer shared.
Clarkson posted the video yesterday, and wrote "River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier." According to People, River will be turning three years old in June. The video show's River taking her first bite of the Nutella toast, and we hear her mom ask, "River, do you like Nutella?" She looks into the camera and whispers, "Yeah." The best part of the video is when, while still munching on the first bite, River gets so excited that she does a little dance in her chair. We love this so much because it's just about the most relatable reaction to tasting that amazing chocolate hazelnut combo for the very first time. And, let's face it, some of us still can't help but dance every single time we eat it.
