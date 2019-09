Clarkson posted the video yesterday, and wrote "River's first Nutella experience. It should have been via crepe but toast was easier." According to People , River will be turning three years old in June. The video show's River taking her first bite of the Nutella toast, and we hear her mom ask, "River, do you like Nutella?" She looks into the camera and whispers, "Yeah." The best part of the video is when, while still munching on the first bite, River gets so excited that she does a little dance in her chair. We love this so much because it's just about the most relatable reaction to tasting that amazing chocolate hazelnut combo for the very first time. And, let's face it, some of us still can't help but dance every single time we eat it.