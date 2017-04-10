Do you ever think about how incredible it would be to take something you love and experience it again for the very first time? What if you could watch your favorite movie again for the first time or take another first bite of the dish you love most? While that's not going to happen any time soon, at least we can watch others try out our faves and live through their joy. And, if it’s a baby who’s experiencing that joy, all the better and all the cuter. Recently, Kelly Clarkson posted a video to Instagram that showed her young daughter, River, getting her very first taste of Nutella, and we are so glad the singer shared.