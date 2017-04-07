Vivienne was so enthusiastic about her love for Oreos that in some parts of her song she gets a little carried away and starts to yell. That’s understandable; we’ve all behaved this way at one point or another around our favorite foods. In the parts of the song we can actually understand, this creative genius describes the way that she likes to eat her Oreos. She sings, “I like Oreos so much because their nice and soft. That’s why I eat the cream, and lick it off…After I eat the cream off — after I lick it off — I eat the chocolate part because that’s what I DO!” At least that’s what we think she’s singing. It's definitely worth hearing the whole thing for yourself.