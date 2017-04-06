The Terrible Reason This Ad Got Banned In Chicago

Things are getting rough in Chicago. Elite Daily reports that the Windy City banned an ad for Boy Butter lubricant, saying that it was "too gay" to hit the airwaves during this week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.
The ad in question features model Seth Fornea wearing a yellow apron — and nothing else — as he churns butter. The camera focuses on Fornea's arm movements, his sultry stare, and, well, the speed and technique in which he works that churn.
Elite Daily confirms that there's no actual nudity, no penis shots, and definitely nothing that would cause anyone to censor the ads. But in Chicago, Comcast decided it was just too steamy for TV and banned the commercial outright. Other markets, such as Los Angeles, New York City, and San Diego, will be able to see the ad in all its glory.
"One would think that in the Midwest the sight of a butter churn would bring back nostalgic feelings of nearby dairy farms, but alas, if a gay man is churning that butter, not so much," Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman told The Gay Times. "One of the best things about owning a personal lubricant company is the marketing, creating fun, tongue-in-cheek ads that push my products as well as my own gay point of view. If you take this case of blatant censorship in Chicago it smacks of nothing more than a sexist and homophobic double standard."
On his brand's blog, Feldman states that there's a clear double standard at play here. While sexy ads featuring female models can air on just about every station at every hour of the day (Feldman uses Carls Jr.'s sexed-up spots featuring model and Dancing With the Stars alumnae Charlotte McKinney as an example), something that's overtly gay is getting pushback.
"A sexy busty woman being suggestive and showing a lot of skin is fine, but if you just replace that woman with a gay man, it's a much different story," he wrote. "My hope is that by continuing to push the boundaries of what is acceptable and palatable on TV, Boy Butter can create a space where gay men can watch images of themselves, not only in the shows that we watch but also the advertising that sponsors them."
Feldman adds that his position at Boy Butter allows him to play with pushing societal norms and showcasing gay male culture in a way that takes it into the mainstream. Maybe if he tosses a burger in, Boy Butter's next commercial will make it past corporate censors.
