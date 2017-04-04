Some of the absolute best moments between moms and their kids are the times when they're curled up on the couch or in bed together, all warm and snuggly. Yet, some dads aren't too happy when their kids take up most of their side of the bed for snuggle time with mom.
While those dads may be tempted to kick their kids out of the bed, one guy is urging them to think twice.
David Brinkley submitted a photo of his sleeping wife and kids to the Love What Matters Facebook page. He was inspired by a conversation he overheard his wife having with a friend about co-sleeping.
"I heard the other person ask 'doesn't your husband hate that? My husband would never let me do that,'" he wrote on the post. "This blew my mind and has bothered me for days."
So he decided to write out a post, encouraging other men to "let" their wives co-sleep with their kids if that's what they want.
"I do NOT hate any part of what makes my wife the mother that she is. I would NEVER degrade or disregard anything that she feels like doing for my children. Do I have to squeeze into a small corner of the bed sometimes? Yeah? But my God how beautiful does she look holding my children? Making them feel loved and safe?" he wrote.
Children and mothers only have a few short years of cuddling before the kids get too old, he wrote. Dads should let them relish in those years, no matter how uncomfortable it makes them.
"They carry our babies, they birth them, they nurture them and maybe while they are little they let them crawl into our beds and snuggle. But eventually our babies get bigger they grow up they get "too cool" for snuggles so why would we as men want to steal a single second of this time from them? Being mothers is part of their identity and what's a year or 3 out of decades of life spent together?"
He ends the post urging other men to "please respect your wives as mothers."
As much as we love this man's insistence that his wife get all the snuggle time she deserves with their kids, it's important to note that men shouldn't need reminders to respect their wives — as mothers or anything else.
