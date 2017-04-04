Remember when Usain Bolt blew everyone away at the Olympics last year, sparking that smiling meme that will never die?
Well, Bolt spent some of his downtime recently at the boys and girls 2017 running championships in Jamaica, where he witnessed a young girl who might just grow up to be the next him.
Like Bolt in that ever-popular smiling photo, Brianna Lyston absolutely shattered the competition in her 200 meter race. None of the other runners could even touch her, as you can see in this video posted to Twitter.
A jamaicana Brianna Lyston, já conhecida como Lightning Lyston, aos 12 anos está a 2 segundos de bater o recorde mundial nos 200m! pic.twitter.com/beKGEi787a— SporTV (@SporTV) April 3, 2017
The most shocking part? She's only 12, and was just two seconds away from breaking the senior world record set at the 1988 Olympics.
Advertisement
Lyston did break a record for her 200 meter run, which clocked in at 23.72 seconds. It was the fastest anyone under age 13 has ever run the race at the boy's and girl's championship, according to The Telegraph.
But even her record-shattering time isn't enough for Lyston.
"I think I can go much faster, I am looking for 23.80 seconds. My coach told me to go out and make the semi-finals and I plan to run hard in every race," she told the Jamaica Gleaner.
Still, her time is beyond impressive. Lyston was almost a full second ahead of her nearest competitor.
Another RECORD has fallen! Brianna Lyston clocks 23.72 to WIN GOLD in Class 4 Girls 200M FINAL. #Champs2017 ?? pic.twitter.com/bcasepnraP— Team Jamaica (@JamaicaOlympics) April 1, 2017
Anyone watching the race knows she's something special, and we're prepared to follow her all the way to the Olympics.
Advertisement