This Tiny Castle In England Packs In A Lot Of Magic

You may have heard of tiny homes, the trendiest way to live and appear on an HGTV show, but have you ever thought about a tiny castle? It just so happens that Cosmopolitan found England's smallest castle — and the enchanting estate is for sale. So if you've ever dreamt of downsizing and living fairy tale-style in the British countryside at the same time, now's your chance.
The magazine explains that Molly's Lodge, which is the sweet name for the estate, used to be a gatehouse. That would explain its tiny dimensions. But don't think that minimal square footage means a lack of amenities. Inside, you'll find one bedroom, a full kitchen, a spiral staircase, and a fully functioning cast-iron fireplace. Take note that the house dates back to the 1830s, so you won't find a media room or an infinity pool. And no, it's not exactly Buckingham Palace, but it does share something with that storied home. British architect Edward Blore designed Molly's Lodge and was responsible for expanding Buckingham Palace for Queen Victoria. If you're looking for a property with a pedigree, this is the place.
Advertisement
"Molly's Lodge is certainly a unique Grade II listed home [which are "particularly important buildings of more than special interest"] and there really isn't much else like it in the area. The Cotswolds has a real breadth of architectural styles with everything from pretty thatched cottages through to grand manor houses and rectories, but this Gate Lodge offers something completely different," Savills Banbury realtor Iain Powis told Cosmo. "Interest so far has come from local buyers who are looking to downsize, as well as those from further afield who are seeking a bolthole in the Cotswolds countryside."
Outside, you'll be just a quick jaunt away from Long Compton in Warwickshire, which is a little over an hour and a half outside of London. But you won't need to head into London town that often, because Blore created Molly's Lodge with the intent that it be completely self-sufficient. That means that it sits on a pretty big plot of land which includes a vegetable garden, herb patch, fruit trees, a chicken area, and even an ornamental pond.
The listing price of about $690,000 also comes with a bonus. Yes, Molly's Lodge itself is pretty quaint and cozy, but you'll also be buying Molly's Mews, a second building on the property. No, it's not where you stash your evil stepsisters, it's a separate building with a two-car garage, an office space, and an additional bedroom.
It's a charming approach to getting away from it all. So if you've dreamed of living in a little town in a quiet village full of little people à la Beauty & The Beast, it may be time to pack up and head to this particular provincial town.
Advertisement