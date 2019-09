This Tiny Castle In England Packs In A Lot Of Magic

The magazine explains that Molly's Lodge, which is the sweet name for the estate, used to be a gatehouse. That would explain its tiny dimensions. But don't think that minimal square footage means a lack of amenities. Inside, you'll find one bedroom, a full kitchen, a spiral staircase, and a fully functioning cast-iron fireplace. Take note that the house dates back to the 1830s, so you won't find a media room or an infinity pool. And no, it's not exactly Buckingham Palace, but it does share something with that storied home. British architect Edward Blore designed Molly's Lodge and was responsible for expanding Buckingham Palace for Queen Victoria. If you're looking for a property with a pedigree, this is the place.