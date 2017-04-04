Starbucks Has A Brand-New Flavored Cold Brew Drink Out TODAY

Nothing reminds us more of a beach vacation than the delicious scent of sweet coconut. I think that association comes from the artificial smell infused into the tanning oil I used in my youth because I’ve never actually been to a remote tropical island where I drank straight from a coconut picked from a nearby palm tree. Nevertheless, the connection is there, and it’s exactly why one sip of Starbucks' newest cold brew flavor sent me on a mental vacation. Starting today, Starbucks is adding Toasted Coconut Cold Brew to the menu, which offers a tropical twist to a classic warm weather drink.
According to Starbucks, Jalao, a coconut candy popular in the Dominican Republic, was the inspiration behind this new cold brew flavor. The coffee company set out to infuse the sweet essence of Jalao into its cold brew, so it produced a brand new toasted coconut syrup. In addition to the syrup and Starbucks' Nariño 70 Cold Brew, the new beverage also comes with a generous splash of coconut milk. If you're down with a sweet drink in the morning, this could be the right choice for you. I personally think it's perfect for a hot afternoon pick-me-up.
The Toasted Coconut Cold Brew is available today at all Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada, but it'll only be around for a limited time. The latest cold brew flavor also presents an opportunity to make a slew of new drink customizations with the toasted coconut syrup. A pump or two in an iced mocha or a vanilla-toasted coconut Frappuccino could do the trick.
