This Couple Served Something Way More Exciting Than Cake At Their Wedding

When it comes to weddings, there are a million difficult decisions to make. For people who love food, choosing a menu and the perfect cake can be the hardest and most important one of all. In the midst of planning, what all the guests will be eating at your wedding can feel like a choice as important as who you’ll actually be marrying, but it doesn’t have to be that stressful. If you ever find yourself hyperventilating at a cake tasting, take a second to remember that everything will be fine if you just chose foods you and your partner love. It doesn’t have to be fancy, or trendy, or dusted in gold, if it just has to taste good to the two of you. How do we know? Jess Melara and Tony Sanchez’s wedding cake is proof.