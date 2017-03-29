Hulu just released the first episode of its new original series called Harlots. As the title suggests, it’s about the machinations and bureaucracies of a brothel in late-18th-century London where, according to the opening credits, one in five women make a living selling sex. Margaret Wells is a mother and madame looking to expand her business. Fierce competition, constant persecution from law enforcement, and smear campaigns from religious zealots threaten the upward mobility that she and her daughters/workers are after. It all sounds a little too familiar, though. What the series makes painfully clear is that very little has changed for sex workers.