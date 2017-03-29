I have always complained about peanut butter-chocolate desserts not being peanut buttery enough. I routinely turn up my nose to pb cups because the ratio isn’t quite right, and in college, my sister and I even took to smearing an extra spoonful of peanut butter onto Tagalong Girl Scout Cookies because we just like peanut butter that much. That said, I think I have finally tasted a dessert that lives up to the sweet and salty spread’s good name. Talenti just released a flavor called Peanut Butter Fudge, and I haven’t been able to put it down.
The new Talenti Sorbetto is thick, rich, creamy, and contains 30% real peanut butter. Each pint also comes with several generous swirls of decadent fudge. And, the flavor's biggest draw — aside from being one of the best things I've ever put in my mouth — is that it contains absolutely no dairy.
The Peanut Butter Fudge Talenti is different from most other dairy-free ice creams because it doesn't have any kind of milk base — not cashew, not almond, not coconut. Instead it's simply made with peanuts, water, sugar, coconut oil, and a few other ingredients. It's pretty much like eating frozen peanut butter, so basically, it's a peanut butter lover's dream pint.
In addition to Peanut Butter Fudge, Talenti has also just released three new gelato flavors, all of which contain dairy. These include Vanilla Chai, which has a very subtle spice to it; Cinnamon Peach Biscuit, with small crunchy cookies inside; and Vanilla Blueberry Crumble made with real blueberries. Each one lives up to the decadent flavors we've come to expect from the Talenti name, but the non-dairy Peanut Butter Fudge flavor was definitely the standout of the bunch.
