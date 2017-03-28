Almost ten years after the show stopped airing on TLC and Discovery Home, Trading Spaces is making its triumphant return to TV. Deadline reports that the show, which is credited with first popularizing the home decor reality genre that dominates networks like HGTV, is officially a part of TLC's 2017-2018 programming lineup.
The network announced the news on Tuesday's presentation in New York, letting the series headline their roster of mostly same old, same old shows.
"TLC is back into home and property with Nate & Jeremiah By Design, our new show helping distressed homeowners turn disasters into dream homes" said TLC President and General Manager Nancy Daniels. "We are thrilled to expand in this space, and what better way to do that than to bring back Trading Spaces, the series that put property on the map."
For those who aren't familiar with the show, it often features two sets of neighbors who had to redecorate one room in the other's home. It was the first popular show of its kind, was simple yet addicting, and even had spinoffs like Trading Spaces: Boys vs Girls.
People have been waiting for the show's return for some time. As recently as this month, people were tweeting about how they were ready for it to come back.
@designsponge @vitra I remember that Trading Spaces episode too! They need to bring that show back.— Rhonda Cates (@mylifewithdoug) March 10, 2017
i kind of just really want trading spaces to come back to television ?!— sam macconnell (@sammymac333) February 10, 2017
And now that it's confirmed, people can't handle it.
Hearing that Trading Spaces is coming back to @TLC is the best news I've heard all day— Caroline Schlansky (@Carolineyy23) March 28, 2017
Guys....#TradingSpaces is coming back. Between this and Power Rangers, 2017 is v nostalgic in a good way.— Brian Jacobson (@brianhasfun) March 28, 2017
Trading Spaces is coming back?? Time to dust off the ole Paige Davis / spray adhesive erotic fan fic!!!! https://t.co/SnL1tVPPL6— Sara ❄ Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) March 28, 2017
Idk how this hasn't happened sooner! Pretty happy about it? https://t.co/5ieKFYrKSL— Kristen Alderson (@krisalderson) March 28, 2017
It's unclear exactly when the show will be coming back on TV, or if any of the old hosts and designers will be returning with it. While we wait, you can reminisce on some of the highs (and the lows) of the show online.
