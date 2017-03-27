"You don't have to pass a test to prove you're trans...and you sure as hell don't need ANYONES approval but your own," he wrote in the post. "When I came out people refused to believe I was a man because of how 'Feminine' I presented for 18 years. So why am I posting this comparison? Because I want people to see it doesn't matter what some LOOKS like...if someone has the guts to tell you 'I'm transgender' 'I'm gay' 'I'm bisexual' anything like that PLEASE BELIEVE them and be there for them because stereotypes need to be broken."