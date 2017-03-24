Parents obviously want to keep their children safe, and one of the earliest ways most parents do that is when they load their new baby in a car seat to drive home.
However, car seats can be complicated — for starters, there are so many rules about size and positioning of the seat as your child grows. But one mom just made it a little bit easier to make sure your child is safe in their seat.
Rachel McNamara posted two photos to Facebook last week of herself lifting her child, in their car seat, above her head and then flipped upside down. She suggests all parents do the same.
"After strapping your child into their car seat, ask yourself if you'd be comfortable flipping it upside down," she wrote. "Remember that the chest clip should be at armpit level and the straps should be tight enough to pass the pinch test."
Since McNamara posted her photo last Friday, the post has gone viral. It has been shared more than 48,000 times as of writing and thousands of people have commented thanking McNamara for sharing her tip.
She has since updated her post with more information about why it's so important.
"First, I'd like to clarify that I'm not advocating that parents should be flipping their kids upside down before every car ride," she wrote. "Just that they should feel confident that their child would be safe IF the car seat was flipped over in an accident. I think this is a great visual and shows just how important proper car seat use is."
We agree. Her child looks like they're having fun, and why not? Flipping upside down in the safety of your mom's arms seems kind of like a roller coaster ride. But flipping upside down in a car crash would be scary, for both mom and child. At least this mom — and the thousands of parents who might try this trick after seeing her post — can rest safe knowing her kid is secure in their car seat.
