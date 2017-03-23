Target Is Changing It's Layout & It's Good News For Grocery Shoppers

Every time we hit up Target for groceries, we somehow end up leaving with a new dress, some yoga pants, four bottles of nail polish, and various knick-knacks from the dollar section. The store’s giant selection can be a blessing, but when we have a very specific list of food items we really need to stick to, it’s a bit of a curse. Earlier this week, Target announced that it has redesigned its stores to help us out with this little — sometimes big — problem.
Tasting Table reports that the newly designed Target will have two different entrances. One will be situated near the clothing and accessories, and the other will lead directly to the food sections. That means those of us who have trouble ignoring temptation can more easily avoid those problematic aisles. It puts that “out of sight, out of mind” concept to work.
The food section of the store is also getting a bit of a facelift. Along with the normal groceries, wines, and beers, this area of Target will also have an all new grab-and-go food section. And, get this, the upgraded stores will also offer pick up service, so you can order groceries ahead of time and then just run in to get them.
According to Fortune, Target’s first newly laid out store will open near Houston this October. About 500 other stores will also be upgraded to include some of the new features over the next three years. Here’s hoping the updates come to a Target near us and soon. It will definitely help us get our weekly grocery shopping done, sans distractions.
