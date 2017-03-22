This Starbucks Drive-Thru Fight Ended In The BEST Way Possible

Working in food service can be brutal. Dealing with other people is always difficult but when their food or even more importantly, their caffeine-fixes are at stake, customers can be down right vicious. We all get impatient and rude from time to time, and that’s okay, as long as you recognize and admit that you’ve treated another human being unfairly. One Starbucks customer recently demonstrated the right thing to do when you’ve acted like an utter ass to someone serving you.
Yesterday, a Reddit user named CircleAddict posted a photo to the /r/pics subreddit, and it’s helping restore our faith in humanity. Mashable drew our attention to the picture, which features a handwritten letter that began “Greetings Starbuck Barista!” Next to the note sit a $50 bill. The Redditor explained in his post, “A woman came through the drive through yesterday and got a little irritated with me because we didn't have drink carriers. Today, she came back and handed me this.” Here’s what the letter said:
"Greetings Starbuck Barista! Yesterday at your drive thru we had a less then cheerful encounter. At no fault of yours, you were out of carriers & said you could not take my empty cup (trash). I was less then understanding & my manner was curt. I need to apologize. The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is so not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me. You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future & you should be commended. Keep your attitude of cheer & hope. Stay Hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive through :)). Surly, God has good blessing in store. You thought this ole lady something yesterday about, Kindness, Compassion and staying humble. I thank you! God Bless you today and all your todays. Debbie."
Debbie's gesture of goodwill resonated with a lot Reddit users. The post has received about 76,700 upvotes so far. Many of the comments are from people who relate to Debbie and applaud her for trying to make amends for her behavior. And, although the $50 was a very generous addition, most Redditors agree that the note was way more meaningful, especially those who had experience in customer service.
Obviously, we should all try to treat one another with respect all the time, but no one is perfect. As this post proves, simply admitting a mistake is huge. And, it's a nice reminder that human beings are behind the coffee that get us through our daily grind.
