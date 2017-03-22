This Starbucks Drive-Thru Fight Ended In The BEST Way Possible

"Greetings Starbuck Barista! Yesterday at your drive thru we had a less then cheerful encounter. At no fault of yours, you were out of carriers & said you could not take my empty cup (trash). I was less then understanding & my manner was curt. I need to apologize. The thought of leaving a trail of unkindness like that is so not the path I want to reflect. Not for you, not for me. You are a young man, clearly working hard to build a future & you should be commended. Keep your attitude of cheer & hope. Stay Hopeful no matter what kind of people cross your path (or drive through :)). Surly, God has good blessing in store. You thought this ole lady something yesterday about, Kindness, Compassion and staying humble. I thank you! God Bless you today and all your todays. Debbie."