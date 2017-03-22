One of the absolute best feelings in the world is receiving a care package in the mail. Whether it’s from your mom or your bestie or even a pen pal you’ve never even met IRL, the boxes never fail to make you feel special. Care packages from my parents got me through college, and even now, getting random boxes in the mail from my childhood BFF is more precious than I can express in words. So, a lot rides on these little acts of love, which is why it sucks so much when a package fails to get there on time. A few months ago, a Tumblr user known online as anneriawings, tried to send her friends some cookies and the saga that followed was long, painful, and kind of hilarious.