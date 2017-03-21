The number one reasons why so many people are crazy about their KitchenAid stand mixers — aside from how chic they look on a kitchen counter — is that they're so versatile. Sure it’s great to have one appliance for making both brownie batter and pizza dough, but mixing is far from the only thing the KitchenAid is capable of. With the right attachments, you can spiralize all sorts of vegetables and make pasta from scratch like a pro. You can even transform your kitchen into your own private butcher shop, with the meat grinding attachment. This one tool’s abilities seem almost endless. That is, if you have the money.
Unfortunately, these attachments don’t always come cheap, and if you’ve already dropped a few hundred dollars on the mixer alone, buying up all the add-ons may not be in the cards. If you’re in that boat — trust us, we feel ya — it may behoove you to take advantage of a sale going on right now at William Sonoma.
People recently reported that from now until Monday, March 27, William Sonoma has some exciting deals on select KitchenAid attachments. You can get up to 35% off on certain attachments, and free shipping, which online shoppers is key. Soon you could be rolling and cutting your very own pasta noodles for just $50 less than usual. Normally, the 3-Piece Pasta Roller and Cutter Attachment goes for $250.
Other sale items include the Pasta Press Attachment for 179.95, the Citrus Juicer Attachment for $24.95, and many more. The beginning of spring does seem like an appropriate time to turn your kitchen counter into an ice cream parlor with the Ice Cream Maker Attachment, especially with that discounted price.
