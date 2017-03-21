RuPaul honed his skills as a performer on the nightclub scene in New York during the ‘80s. This was the launchpad for his mainstream success. While the show is obviously framed on RuPaul’s personal experiences, it’s bound to touch on some important topics. It’s nearly impossible to talk about “Reagan era 1980s” on the gay scene without talking about the HIV epidemic that was being largely ignored by his administration. The unique brand of homophobia against gay men, in addition to the housing and employment disparities affecting LGBTQ people of color are also staples of the period.